Eureka man dies in rural Woodford County crash

A 73-year-old Eureka man died this week following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in rural Woodford County.

Coroner Tim Ruestman said Stephen Barker died at the scene Tuesday when his vehicle collided with a semi tractor-trailer in the westbound lane near the intersection with County Road 1700 East, between Eureka and Secor.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ruestman said autopsy results indicate Barker died from multiple blunt force injuries. Toxicology studies are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office.