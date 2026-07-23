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Eureka man dies in rural Woodford County crash

WCBU | By Joe Deacon
Published July 23, 2026 at 2:15 PM CDT
Imagery evoking police, fire and courts
Staff
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WCBU

A 73-year-old Eureka man died this week following a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 24 in rural Woodford County.

Coroner Tim Ruestman said Stephen Barker died at the scene Tuesday when his vehicle collided with a semi tractor-trailer in the westbound lane near the intersection with County Road 1700 East, between Eureka and Secor.

In a news release issued Thursday, Ruestman said autopsy results indicate Barker died from multiple blunt force injuries. Toxicology studies are pending.

The incident remains under investigation by the Woodford County Sheriff’s Department and the coroner’s office.
Illinois
Joe Deacon
Joe Deacon is a reporter at WCBU and WGLT. Contact Joe at jdeacon@ilstu.edu.
See stories by Joe Deacon