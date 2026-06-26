State Week: A data center discussion

On this episode, we talk about the controversy surrounding data center development and efforts to enact guardrails at the state level. Lawmakers left Springfield pledging to work on legislation that could address concerns over power usage, utility costs and more.

The governor said he would like to see a package considered this fall. Meanwhile, data center demand shows no sign of slowing.

A new law will protect abortion-related medical records from being shared out of state. This week marked four years since the Dobbs decision overturned Roe v. Wade.

And could we see a special session to help the Chicago Bears' effort at getting a new stadium?

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler, Crain's Chicago Business reporter John Pletz and Capitol News Illinois reporter Nikoel Hytrek.