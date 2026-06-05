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State Week: A session wrap-up

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Charles N. Wheeler IIIBen Szalinski
Published June 5, 2026 at 11:44 AM CDT
State Week 23 logo (capitol dome)
Brian Mackey
/
NPR Illinois

Illinois lawmakers passed a budget for the next fiscal year before wrapping up the spring session. On this episode, we discuss the $56 billion dollar spending bill and what fiscal pressures could lie ahead.

The Chicago Bears wanted help with property taxes for a new stadium planned for Arlington Heights. But the Bears, who have also talked with Indiana officials about moving to that state, were left on the sidelines when the General Assembly left Springfield.

We also highlight some other legislation that won approval this spring.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.

Illinois
Sean Crawford
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Charles N. Wheeler III
The former director of the Public Affairs Reporting (PAR) graduate program is Professor Charles N. Wheeler III, a veteran newsman who came to the University of Illinois at Springfield following a 24-year career at the Chicago Sun-Times.
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Ben Szalinski
Ben joined CNI in November 2024 as a Statehouse reporter covering the General Assembly from Springfield and other events happening around state government. He previously covered Illinois government for The Daily Line following time in McHenry County with the Northwest Herald. Ben is also a graduate of the University of Illinois Springfield PAR program. He is a lifelong Illinois resident and is originally from Mundelein.
See stories by Ben Szalinski