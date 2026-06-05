State Week: A session wrap-up

Illinois lawmakers passed a budget for the next fiscal year before wrapping up the spring session. On this episode, we discuss the $56 billion dollar spending bill and what fiscal pressures could lie ahead.

The Chicago Bears wanted help with property taxes for a new stadium planned for Arlington Heights. But the Bears, who have also talked with Indiana officials about moving to that state, were left on the sidelines when the General Assembly left Springfield.

We also highlight some other legislation that won approval this spring.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Capitol News Illinois reporter Ben Szalinski.