Statewide: Chicago and violent crime

Chicago has been in the national spotlight as President Trump has called it a "hell hole" because of widespread violence. The city saw a rise in shootings in recent years. But the latest numbers indicate a possible turnaround.

A review of data shows the fewest murders between June-August of 2025 in 60 years. Overall violent crime is also way down. We talk with a reporter about the numbers.

Also:

* BB guns may be toys, but they are being made to look more like the real thing — with dangerous consequences.

* Brian Sapp talks with Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidate Ted Dabrowski, president of the conservative media outlet Wirepoints.

* Molly Ashford reports why food travels so far to get to our plates.

* Jackie Ourada with Harvest Public Media tells how drought is impacting a species of tree, once known as the King of the Great Plains.

* Ticks are spreading across the country, bringing diseases that local health officials may not be prepared to diagnose.

* We visit a specialty book store that is dedicated to cook books.

* Vashti Reed introduces us to some Roller Derby participants helping to keep the sport alive.

* Eric Stock reports on a trained weather spotter who has built a following in central Illinois.

* Peter Medlin explains how a community college is meeting the demand of technical education programs.

