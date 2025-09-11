White House chief of staff during 9/11 reflects on historic moment informing Bush of terrorist attack

The man forever known for whispering to President George W. Bush in a Florida classroom on the morning of the September 11th terrorist attacks says the famous image stands as a call to honor the lives lost that day.

“I delivered a message that no one would want to have to deliver, and I guarantee no president would want to receive it,” said Andrew Card, who served as White House chief of staff from 2001-06. “I know that that picture is an iconic picture; I am not iconic.

“But the fact is that picture stands as a call for us to keep our promise never to forget the sacrifices that were made by innocent people who just got in a plane, went to work in a building, showed up at the Pentagon, left their kids at the daycare center, and never saw them again.”

Card says he admires the resolve Bush showed in a moment of tragedy and uncertainty after two hijacked planes struck the Twin Towers of the World Trade Center in New York City.

“When I whispered in his ear and told him that a second plane hit the second tower, ‘America is under attack,’ he did nothing to introduce fear to those young students,” said Card, “or demonstrate fear to the satisfaction of terrorists all around the world.”

Card spoke Thursday at a 9/11 remembrance at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. The enormity of the situation was apparent almost immediately, he said, adding the initial information he received that a small plane struck one tower escalated to one commercial plane, then to the second plane hitting the other tower.

“That was the message I delivered to the president; he knew that we were under attack,” said Card. “The burden that the president carries is what I focused on, and I honestly believe George W. Bush recognized that burden that day as his obligation to keep his oath to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States and all of us.

“And I witnessed him do that. I witnessed him make very tough decisions.”

Doug Mills/AP / AP FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2001 file photo, White House Chief of Staff Andrew Card whispers into the ear of President George W. Bush to give him word of the plane crashes into the World Trade Center, during a visit to the Emma E. Booker Elementary School in Sarasota, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)

Card said one of Bush’s biggest tough decisions came after terrorists hijacked two other flights and the Federal Aviation Administration grounded all U.S. air traffic.

“I listened as he gave orders that he never could imagine giving: if you’re a pilot of an American fighter jet, you have the right to shoot down a commercial jet liner if it’s not complying with the FAA to go land,” said Card.

“After he authorized that, I can’t imagine if I was a pilot in the Reserves. I cannot imagine getting that order to shoot down a commercial jet liner. So he had empathy for the people who were to carry out a terrible mission.”

While the third jet crashed into the Pentagon and the fourth crashed into a Pennsylvania field after passengers confronted the hijackers, ultimately no planes were taken down by U.S. forces.

“I had a job to do, which was help the president make the right decisions that were going to be very difficult decisions, and that those decisions would be understood by the people who would have to carry out the obligations,” said Card.

“I had no concept that the world would change as much as it did, but I knew that the message I was delivering was a unique message, and the venue where the message was delivered was so rare.”

With nearly 3,000 people killed in the 9/11 attacks, Card said it’s important to honor those who were lost that day, and to share the significance of the occasion with younger generations.

“The legacy of that day, I believe, still exists for those people who promised never to forget it,” he said. “My message is there are people that were so young or not around 24 years ago, that they don’t know about it. But anybody who took that promise ‘never to forget’ won’t forget it.”

1 of 3 — 250911 Sept11 wreath.jpg A memorial wreath in honor of the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks is displayed Thursday during a ceremony at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Joe Deacon / WCBU 2 of 3 — 250911 John Morris.jpg Peoria Riverfront Museum president and CEO John Morris speaks during a 9/11 remembrance Thursday at the museum. Joe Deacon / WCBU 3 of 3 — 250911 Ray LaHood.jpg Former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood speaks during a 9/11 remembrance Thursday at the Peoria Riverfront Museum. Joe Deacon / WCBU

During Thursday’s ceremony, museum officials announced an exhibit coming next year to mark the 25th anniversary of 9/11, “We Remember: Stories from the National September 11 Memorial & Museum,” with Card serving as a special advisor.

John Morris, president and CEO of the Peoria Riverfront Museum, said the special exhibit will be the first showing of a collection from the National 9/11 Museum outside of New York.

“That is a great responsibility our curators have taken on to bring tremendous artifacts that tell the stories of real lives,” said Morris.

Among the artifacts will be items donated by the family of Peoria native Charles “Chip” Chan, who was working in the north tower on the day of the attacks.

Members of Chan’s family attended Thursday's ceremony and joined Peoria Fire Chief Shawn Sollberger in a memorial wreath laying during the remembrance.

“I’m really sad that someone like Chip was not able to survive, but I’m delighted that his family is now going to share with us some of his most treasured possessions,” said former U.S. Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood, noting a U.S. flag he had flown at the Capitol in Chan’s honor will be a part of the collection.

The exhibit also will feature a 4,000-pound piece of warped steel recovered from Ground Zero.

Card said fondly remembers the unity displayed by American citizens in the aftermath of 9/11.

“What I found was unique, almost every town in America responded by putting an American flag on their front lawn and saying, ‘We’re together,’” said Card. “Even though George W. Bush was elected in a controversial election, he became very significantly supported as the leader of the great nation we are, America.”