Sycamore police say false 911 call that led to school lockdown was part of a diversion by a domestic abuse suspect

On Friday, Sept. 13, Sycamore police arrested a man accused of making a false 911 call that led to the lockdown at several Sycamore schools.

The caller reported seeing a person in a Sycamore High School restroom with a firearm. The telecommunications staff alerted officers countywide of the reported threat and officers from the Sycamore Police Department and deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to Sycamore High School.

Sycamore High School and West Elementary School administrators placed their schools on lockdown for the safety of their students.

Sycamore Police officers believe Terrell Delaney placed the call to divert police from looking for him in an earlier domestic abuse incident.

After an investigation, it was determined that there was not any person in the school with a weapon and there was never any threat to students or staff.

Delaney was placed under arrest for two counts of Disorderly Conduct and two counts of Domestic Battery. He was transported to the DeKalb County Jail pending a detention hearing.