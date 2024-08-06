An effort would let voters weigh in on the Sangamon County Sheriff's job

Sangamon County Sheriff Jack Campbell has faced scrutiny in the wake of Sonya Massey's death. The Black woman was shot and killed in her home July 6by a white former deputy following a 9-1-1 call to report a possible prowler.

That former deputy, Sean Grayson, has been charged with three counts of First Degree Murder and remains held in custody. He has been fired from the department.

But that hasn't stopped Massey's family and others from calling for Campbell to resign. He has admitted the department failed, but said he has no plans to leave office.

Now, a group of county board members is pushing for an advisory referendum on Campbell. The board has until Aug. 19 to agree or the referendum won't make the fall ballot.

"I agree with Massey family attorney Ben Crump, who when asked if Campbell should resign, said "that is up to the electorate," said 18th District Democrat Sam Cahnman.

Campbell's term as sheriff won't end until 2026. The ballot initiative would be non-binding, so Campbell, 60, would not be forced to leave no matter the outcome.

"The Jack Campbell I know is an honest, dedicated public servant and I believe he would heed the will of the voters," Cahnman said.

Much of the anger directed at Campbell has been over the hiring of Grayson, despite concerns about his job performance at other law enforcement agencies and a discharge for serious misconduct on his military record. Campbell has defended the hiring process.

“There was no indication that anything in his background would lead to a violent event like that,” the sheriff said. Some experts disagree.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker weighed in on Campbell Tuesday at an unrelated news conference. "Look, what happened to Sonia Massey should never happen to anyone ever again," he said. "The way in which this deputy sheriff was hired...the background should have been taken into account. I mean, no one hires somebody without checking out the hire's background. And so, I have a lot of questions and I'm so far disappointed with the answers that I'm hearing from the sheriff."

Co-sponsors of the county board resolution include Cahnman, Tony Del Giorno, Marc Ayers, Gina Lathan and Kevin McGuire.

"The world is watching," Cahnman said. "I implore my fellow board members let the people speak on this very important issue."

