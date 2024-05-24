State Week: A new budget within reach

After months of trying to come to an agreement on a new spending plan, it appears state lawmakers and the governor have come together. But it will take a few extra days to get it approved.

Also, Illinois House staff pushing to unionize have been critical of their boss. We also discuss other legislation getting attention in the final days of the session.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and WBEZ/Illinois Public Radio statehouse reporter Alex Degman.