March 17, 2026 is Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.
Personalized voting information can be found here.
- See What's On Your Ballot
- Check Your Voter Registration
- Find Your Polling Place
The General Election Day is November 3, 2026.
-
A question on many Illinois primary election ballots asks about Trump's new school tax credit. What is it?In the upcoming primaries, many northern Illinois counties will vote on an advisory referendum about private school funding. WNIJ’s Peter Medlin talked with NIU education professor Alexios Rosario-Moore to help explain it…
-
Primary election day is March 17, but Carol Bailey with the League of Women Voters suggests mailing your ballot a week early.
-
Chicago and four other cities were chosen as finalists to host the events in 2028 and 2032. The DNC last came to Chicago in 2024, where Democrats nominated Kamala Harris and Tim Walz to its presidential ticket.
-
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza has endorsed Lake County Treasurer Holly Kim to be her successor. The endorsement puts Mendoza at odds with Gov. JB Pritzker, who is backing Rep. Margaret Croke.
-
With the strong support of U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, the Senate Judiciary Committee advanced the nomination of Gregory Gilmore to be the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.
-
Republicans Don Tracy, Casey Chlebek and Pamela Denise Long participated in a candidate forum broadcast Thursday on WTVP and presented by the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.
-
Democrats Robin Kelly, Raja Krishnamoorthi and Juliana Stratton participated in candidate forum broadcast Thursday on WTVP and presented by the League of Women Voters of Greater Peoria and the League of Women Voters of Illinois.
-
Republican candidates for governor Ted Dabrowski, James Mendrick and Rick Heidner met for the first time for a televised debate on Tuesday. Presumed frontrunner, Darren Bailey did not participate.
-
He is one of four candidates vying for the chance to unseat Pritzker
-
Illinois municipalities face confusion on whether the Illinois election code allows for the implementation of ranked choice voting. Illinois lawmakers introduced a bill that would clarify how local governments can implement ranked choice voting.