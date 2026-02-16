© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

March 17, 2026 is Primary Election Day. Polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Personalized voting information can be found here.

  • See What's On Your Ballot
  • Check Your Voter Registration
  • Find Your Polling Place

The General Election Day is November 3, 2026.