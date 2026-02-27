Durbin, Duckworth back Gilmore for U.S. Attorney for Central Illinois

The Senate Judiciary Committee has voted to advance the nomination of Gregory Gilmore to be the U.S. Attorney for the Central District of Illinois.

Courtesy / Central District of Illinois Map of the Central District of Illinois, which includes Bloomington-Normal and Peoria.

With a vote of 20 to 2, Gilmore is set to move into the role he has been serving in as the acting attorney since the retirement of U.S. Attorney Gregory K. Harris last month.

Democratic U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, of Connecticut, and Cory Booker, of New Jersey, were the no votes.

U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, ranking member of the Judiciary Committee, told his fellow members Gilmore had the support of him and fellow Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth and more.

“He’s been a federal prosecutor for more than 30 years, held several key positions in the U.S. Attorney’s office,” he said. “We have a nonpartisan group that gives us recommendations for nominations in the Central district of Illinois.”

“They believe he’s ready for this assignment and I do, too.”

Durbin said the White House and U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood consulted as well on the nomination.

Gilmore has been serving as the central district’s first assistant U.S. attorney since 2021, where he has served previously in supervisor roles. In his entire career, he has experience in a variety of criminal prosecutions and tried over 25 cases to jury verdict.

Prior to his nomination, Gilmore received blue slip endorsements from Durbin and Duckworth, a Senate tradition to show the strong endorsement or disapproval of a nominee from their home state.

Gilmore’s nomination will now move for a vote from the full Senate.