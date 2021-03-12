The STEM Read Podcast: CRISPR, COVID, and Pure Curiosity with Walter Isaacson and Mike Jones

On this episode, host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) explores the gene editing tool CRISPR, used to create the breakthrough mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. First, she talks with biographer Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson), author of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs, about his new book The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race. The book chronicles the discoveries surrounding CRISPR and the brilliant scientists racing toward publications, patents, and prizes.

Next, Gillian talks to Mike Jones (@StemNinja), a science teacher at the Thomas Metcalf School in Normal, Illinois. Jones’ 8th grade class just spent six weeks studying everything from CRISPR’s molecular structure to its implications for medical ethics. We’ll also hear from some of his students, who will share their thoughts and insights on how CRISPR could edit humanity’s future.

