© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education

The STEM Read Podcast: CRISPR, COVID, and Pure Curiosity with Walter Isaacson and Mike Jones

Northern Public Radio | By Gillian King-Cargile
Published March 12, 2021 at 5:42 AM CST
code_breaker_cover.jpg

On this episode, host Gillian King-Cargile (@gkingcargile) explores the gene editing tool CRISPR, used to create the breakthrough mRNA vaccines for COVID-19. First, she talks with biographer Walter Isaacson (@WalterIsaacson), author of Leonardo da Vinci and Steve Jobs, about his new book The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race. The book chronicles the discoveries surrounding CRISPR and the brilliant scientists racing toward publications, patents, and prizes.

Next, Gillian talks to Mike Jones (@StemNinja), a science teacher at the Thomas Metcalf School in Normal, Illinois. Jones’ 8th grade class just spent six weeks studying everything from CRISPR’s molecular structure to its implications for medical ethics. We’ll also hear from some of his students, who will share their thoughts and insights on how CRISPR could edit humanity’s future.

The STEM Read podcast is produced in association with WNIJ. Support for the STEM Read podcast comes from NIU STEAM and Northern Illinois University.

  • GMOs and Transgenic Crops from Nature Education
  • The Double Helix, written by James Watson, gives his personal account of the discovery of the structure of DNA. It’s a fascinating and flawed read that The Guardian ranked one of the best non-fiction books of all time.
  • Jurassic Park the book and movie that launched thousands of careers in genetics and paleontology!
  • Gattaca portrays 1997’s fears over the Human Genome Project and the possibility of designer babies
  • Mike Jones

Tags

Education NIU STEM ReadThe STEM Read PodcastNIU STEAMNIU STEM OutreachCRISPRWalter IsaacsonJennifer Doudna
Related Stories