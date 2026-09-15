World War II Days celebrates its 30th anniversary when it returns next month to Midway Village Museum. Tanks. Pyrotechnic displays. Battles to rival all battles. We have one of the largest WWII reenactor events in the Midwest.

Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026 - 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 27, 2026 - 9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Our grounds transform into a European village with Allied and Axis troop encampments. Elaborate and realistic battles are carried out before your very eyes, narrated with heart and grit.

NEW this year: a period wedding is scheduled for Saturday. Two WWII reenactors will tie the knot, sharing their love for each other and WWII history.

Hear briefings from Gen. George S. Patton's mobile command unit. See rare military vehicles like an Amphibious Ford GPA 1942; Opel Blitz Truck, 1942; Hetzer Tank Destroyer; Flak88 Antiaircraft Gun; Panzer Aus 1 C and many more.

Woods skirmishes and battles are crowd favorites — tickets sell fast. Interpreters dressed in period attire will discuss WWII rations for civilians and soldiers, Victory Gardens, and WWII headlines.

On Sunday, reenactors dressed as the Rockford Peaches and 1940s Girl Scouts (shout-out to Girl Scout Troop No. 241) help bring the past to life and highlight the role of women and their contributions to the war efforts.

Camp Grant USO-style shows, complete with 1940s music, will be a hit in the gazebo.

Venture inside the Museum Center to explore:

• The temporary exhibit What Now? Holocaust Survivors – Between Rebirth and Remembrance

• The Society of Antique Modelers

• Action figure displays of both the European and Pacific Theaters

• Our permanent exhibit You’re in the Army Now: Camp Grant, Rockford’s Legacy

Your dining and snacking needs are covered thanks to delicious offerings from MISSION BBQ, the Polish Shack, Chavez Mexican Restaurante, Pig Minds Brewing, Vintage Goose Café, Sassy Mac Boys, & Bing’s Food Truck.

Discover amazing items for sale from at least 50 militaria sales vendors and the Museum's own Gift Shop. Coming to the Gift Shop: a NEW, LIMITED-EDITION Rosie the Riveter Sock Monkey will grace the shelves along with our sock monkeys dressed in handmade Rockford Peaches uniforms.

Many thanks to our generous sponsors: Schmeling Construction Co.; Hammertime Sports in Belvidere; Midland States Bank; Hard Rock Casino Rockford; Winnebago County; and Aqua-Aerobic Systems, Inc.

Learn more at midwayvillage.com/ww2-days-midway.html.