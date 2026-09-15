Watch the 2026 AmericanaFest Day Stage live

The Americana Music Association's AmericanaFest starts this week in Nashville. Once again, World Cafe is partnering with our friends at Roots Radio WMOT in Nashville, NPR Music and Nashville PBS and to present the AmericanaFest Day Stage performances Wednesday through Friday.

"We're excited to be partnering once again with World Cafe affiliate WMOT and the Americana Music Association for the ninth annual AmericanaFest Day Stage. The lineup this year reflects a broad range of musical styles that all find a welcome home at Americana," says Bruce Warren, World Cafe's executive producer.

The AmericanaFest Day Stage will be broadcasting and video webcasting live this year at Eastside Bowl in Madison, Tenn. Anchoring the shows will be WMOT's audio/video production team, working with student techs from Middle Tennessee State University and the MTSU mobile production truck.

All times are Central time.

Wednesday, Sept. 16

12 p.m.: Grace Potter

1 p.m.: Meels

2 p.m.: Sister Sadie

3 p.m.: Sonny Landreth

4 p.m.: Eli Paperboy Reed

Thursday, Sept. 17

12 p.m.: Ruthie Foster

1 p.m.: Hiss Golden Messenger

2 p.m.: Bella White

3 p.m.: Bebe Stockwell

4 p.m.: Jay Buchanan

Friday, Sept. 18

12 p.m.: Fruition

1 p.m.: Swamp Dogg

2 p.m.: Surprise guest

3 p.m.: Colton Bowlin

4 p.m.: Steve Poltz

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