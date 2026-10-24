Wine Bottle Succulent Planter
Wine Bottle Succulent Planter
Create a unique planter in a half wine bottle fille with succulent cuttings to take home! We'll talk about succulent cutting care and the rooting process and then together design a wonderful planter with a few added seasonal accents. Class Fee $40 Pre-Register.
Rock Valley Garden Center, Inc.
$40
01:00 PM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Rock Valley Garden Center, Inc.
815-398-1937
rockvalley@comcast.net
Rock Valley Garden Center, Inc.
785 N Bell SchoolRd.Rockford, Illinois 61107
815-398-1937
rockvalley@comcast.net