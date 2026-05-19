Wildlife Drawing with Pete
Wildlife Drawing with Pete
Lean into your creative side and practice drawing wildlife step-by-step while learning about native species. This weekly series is geared for ages 6 through adult. Paper, pencils, and crayons provided. Bringing your own drawing supplies is encouraged! No session on June 19th or July 3rd.
Nature At The Confluence
Every week through Aug 08, 2026.
Friday: 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Friday: 11:15 AM - 12:00 PM
Event Supported By
Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
Artist Group Info
julie@natureattheconfluence.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop StreetSouth Beloit, Wisconsin 61080