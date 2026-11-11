Welcome Author & Audiobook Voice Thomas Nance to Books on First

Professional audiobook narrator Thomas Nance is from Prophetstown and has authored several children's books. Nance describes his first published novel written under the pen name Stark Wilson, Trying for Home, as a sports romance in a Midwestern town.

He will read from his own works and from works by "authors across the American literature landscape," including poetry, speeches, and other excerpts by the likes of Dr. Seuss, Henry David Thoreau, Carl Sandburg, and Matt Moberg.

Nance's promise: "I don't sound like anyone, unless you want me to."