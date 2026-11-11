Welcome Author & Audiobook Voice Thomas Nance to Books on First
Welcome Author & Audiobook Voice Thomas Nance to Books on First
Professional audiobook narrator Thomas Nance is from Prophetstown and has authored several children's books. Nance describes his first published novel written under the pen name Stark Wilson, Trying for Home, as a sports romance in a Midwestern town.
He will read from his own works and from works by "authors across the American literature landscape," including poetry, speeches, and other excerpts by the likes of Dr. Seuss, Henry David Thoreau, Carl Sandburg, and Matt Moberg.
Nance's promise: "I don't sound like anyone, unless you want me to."
Books on First
10:30 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 21 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Books on First
8152852665
chin@booksonfirst.com
Books on First
202 W First StDixon, Illinois 61021
8152852665
chin@booksonfirst.com