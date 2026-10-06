We the People: Protest Songs and Stories through the Ages

This ‘edu-tainment’ program features tales of people who have faced a fight against inhumanity, discrimination, slavery, abuse, and racism. You’ll hear songs and stories about people like Stephen Foster, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Sam Cooke, and Billie Holiday, along with tales about groups of people who faced discrimination as well.

Barry Cloyd is an award-winning singer and songwriter. This program is free and open to all. No registration is required.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative; celebrating our nation throughout the year.

This concert is sponsored by Gretchen and Charles Moore.

For additional information, please contact Samantha at samanthah@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1701.