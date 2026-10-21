Watercolor Workshop
Watercolor Workshop
Get creative with local artist Jenny Mathews. Participants will be provided with all the supplies and guidance needed to create a crisp Autumn watercolor scene. All experience levels welcome.
Please register by November 9th.
Nature At The Confluence
$30/person
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
Artist Group Info
Jenny Mathews
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop StreetSouth Beloit, Wisconsin 61080