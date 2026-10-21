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Watercolor Workshop

Watercolor Workshop

Get creative with local artist Jenny Mathews. Participants will be provided with all the supplies and guidance needed to create a crisp Autumn watercolor scene. All experience levels welcome.

Please register by November 9th.

Nature At The Confluence
$30/person
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Wed, 11 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
https://natureattheconfluence.com

Artist Group Info

Jenny Mathews
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop Street
South Beloit, Wisconsin 61080
https://natureattheconfluence.com