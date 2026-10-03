Vote! "The Risk Worth Taking" Oct.15, NIU Art Building, 5pm lecture: AB 100, reception: Jack Olson Gallery

VOTE “The Risk Worth Taking” Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. in Jack Arends Hall, Room 100. That will be followed by an exhibition reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jack Olson Gallery featuring NIU Jazz.

“The Risk Worth Taking,” a visual art exhibition by NIU School of Art and Design alumnus Kevin Cole is on display the Jack Olson Gallery and the Annette and Jerry Johns Student Art Gallery in NIU’s Jack Arends Hall through October 16.

“The Risk Worth Taking” draws a personal narrative arc beginning with Jim Crow era stories told to Kevin by his grandfather, through early mentors at Historically Black University, Arkansas at Pine Bluff, AfriCOBRA artists, through the Rodney King beating in Los Angeles in 1993, the national stage with the 1996 Olympics Mural in Atlanta, the 9/11 attacks, and the current attacks on voting rights and gerrymandering.

Cole will conduct a lecture to accompany the exhibition on Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. in Jack Arends Hall, Room 100. That will be followed by an exhibition reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jack Olson Gallery.

Cole, who earned his Master of Fine Arts in drawing from NIU as a Rhoten A. Smith Scholar in 1984, says that the exhibition works strive to celebrate and call attention to the work yet to be done in fulfilling the promise of democracy, an experiment in process for 250 years. The School of Art and Design is partnering with Huskies Vote, a campus-wide initiative that strives to provide Northern Illinois University students with everything they need to know in order to participate in their elections.

Lecture: Thursday, October 15 at 5 p.m. in Jack Arends Hall, Room 100. That will be followed by an exhibition reception from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Jack Olson Gallery.