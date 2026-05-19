TLC's Spring Native Plant Sale
TLC's Spring Native Plant Sale
Join TLC for the Spring Native Plant Sale! We will have the largest-ever selection of native plants, trees and shrubs, as well as locally grown vegetable and herb plants. You can help our local environment while also helping TLC, as proceeds help preserve land for life in McHenry County!
McHenry County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.
Event Supported By
The Land Conservancy of McHenry County
815-337-9502
info@conservemc.org
Artist Group Info
gmaki@conservemc.org
McHenry County Fairgrounds
11900 Country Club Rd.Woodstock , Illinois 60098