© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

TLC's Spring Native Plant Sale

TLC's Spring Native Plant Sale

Join TLC for the Spring Native Plant Sale! We will have the largest-ever selection of native plants, trees and shrubs, as well as locally grown vegetable and herb plants. You can help our local environment while also helping TLC, as proceeds help preserve land for life in McHenry County!

McHenry County Fairgrounds
10:00 AM - 04:00 PM, every day through May 16, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Land Conservancy of McHenry County
815-337-9502
info@conservemc.org
http://conservemc.org

Artist Group Info

gmaki@conservemc.org
McHenry County Fairgrounds
11900 Country Club Rd.
Woodstock , Illinois 60098