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Through The Fire We Persist

Through The Fire We Persist

The Forest City Rainbow Chorus invites you to join us for our annual Pride Concert, "Through the Fire, We Persist!" Featuring popular music from broadway, folk, gospel, and more! Event is free and open to the public; free-will donations appreciated.

St. John's United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Forest City Rainbow Chorus
forestcityrainbowchorus@gmail.com
rfdrainbowchorus.org

Artist Group Info

andrew.mertzenich@gmail.com
St. John's United Church of Christ
401 N Main St.
Belvidere, Illinois 61008