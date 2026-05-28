Through The Fire We Persist
Through The Fire We Persist
The Forest City Rainbow Chorus invites you to join us for our annual Pride Concert, "Through the Fire, We Persist!" Featuring popular music from broadway, folk, gospel, and more! Event is free and open to the public; free-will donations appreciated.
St. John's United Church of Christ
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Forest City Rainbow Chorus
forestcityrainbowchorus@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
andrew.mertzenich@gmail.com
St. John's United Church of Christ
401 N Main St.Belvidere, Illinois 61008