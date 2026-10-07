Tea, Connection and Support: A Breast Cancer Community Gathering

Saturday, October 17, 2026 | 2:30–4:00 PM

Womanspace - Loretta and William Reif Gallery

Hosted by Linda Tyler, Womanspace Board member

Free and open to women affected by breast cancer

Join us for an afternoon tea for women who have experienced breast cancer, are currently in treatment, or are healing and living in survivorship. Enjoy homemade treats and a selection of teas while connecting with others who share this experience.

We’ll also learn about "Knitted Knockers," a volunteer initiative providing handmade breast prostheses, and explore opportunities for local knitters and crocheters to get involved. The afternoon will be a chance to talk about the possibility of creating an ongoing breast cancer support group at Womanspace.

Register by October 15, 2026