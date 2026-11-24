Join the Boone County Conservation District at the Roger Gustafson Nature Center for story time as we read Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner to learn how animals prepare for and survive the winter! After story time, we will create an animal track themed craft and head outside to look for winter animal signs. Materials are provided. Geared towards ages 3-6.

Registration is required. To register, please call 815-547-7935 or email dgrelecki@bccdil.org.