Story time: Over and Under the Snow!
Story time: Over and Under the Snow!
Join the Boone County Conservation District at the Roger Gustafson Nature Center for story time as we read Over and Under the Snow by Kate Messner to learn how animals prepare for and survive the winter! After story time, we will create an animal track themed craft and head outside to look for winter animal signs. Materials are provided. Geared towards ages 3-6.
Registration is required. To register, please call 815-547-7935 or email dgrelecki@bccdil.org.
Roger Gustafson Nature Center
09:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Boone County Conservation District
8155477935
office@bccdil.org
Roger Gustafson Nature Center
603 N. Appleton Rd.Belvidere, Illinois 61008
815-547-7935
office@bccdil.org