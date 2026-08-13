Spook the Dells

There is no reason to be afraid of the woods! This Halloween, come out to Severson Dells to learn more about nocturnal animals at this family-friendly event. Join us along our paved path for an interactive theater experience that highlights the amazing nocturnal animals that call Severson Dells home. Enjoy a s'more by the fire at this FREE family friendly event. Space is limited and registration is required.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9633