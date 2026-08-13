Spook the Dells
Spook the Dells
There is no reason to be afraid of the woods! This Halloween, come out to Severson Dells to learn more about nocturnal animals at this family-friendly event. Join us along our paved path for an interactive theater experience that highlights the amazing nocturnal animals that call Severson Dells home. Enjoy a s'more by the fire at this FREE family friendly event. Space is limited and registration is required.
Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9633
Wild Roots Nature Center
06:00 PM - 07:30 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague RdRockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915