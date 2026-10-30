Special Screening: American Doctor
Special Screening: American Doctor
From Emmy® Award-winning filmmaker Poh Si Teng, AMERICAN DOCTOR follows three American physicians—Palestinian, Jewish, and Zoroastrian—united by a single oath to save lives. After volunteering in besieged hospitals in Gaza, they return home determined to fight for the patients and colleagues they left behind, taking their battle from the front lines of war to the halls of Congress.
Rock Valley College
02:00 PM - 04:30 PM on Sun, 15 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Rockford for Palestine
rockfordforpalestine@gmail.com
Rock Valley College
3301 N Mulford RdRockford, Illinois 61114