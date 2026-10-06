South Beloit Holiday Tree Lighting
South Beloit Holiday Tree Lighting
Join us for a beautiful community tradition!
Ongoing Activities From 4:30 to 6:00pm
Bonfire and Marshmallow Roasting
Unlimited Hot Cocoa (please BYO mug)
Luminary Nature Walk
Holiday Craft
Family Photo Opportunities
5:30pm – Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by a Caroling Performance
This free community event will be held at Nature At The Confluence, but PLEASE access parking behind Dari Ripple on Charles St. The main parking lot by the building is reserved for handicap parking. We’ll have luminaries to help light your path to the building.
Nature At The Confluence
04:30 PM - 06:00 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop StreetSouth Beloit, Wisconsin 61080