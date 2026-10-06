South Beloit Holiday Tree Lighting

Join us for a beautiful community tradition!

Ongoing Activities From 4:30 to 6:00pm

Bonfire and Marshmallow Roasting

Unlimited Hot Cocoa (please BYO mug)

Luminary Nature Walk

Holiday Craft

Family Photo Opportunities

5:30pm – Tree Lighting Ceremony, followed by a Caroling Performance

This free community event will be held at Nature At The Confluence, but PLEASE access parking behind Dari Ripple on Charles St. The main parking lot by the building is reserved for handicap parking. We’ll have luminaries to help light your path to the building.