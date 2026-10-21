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Solstice Bison Burn

Solstice Bison Burn

All are welcome to honor the winter solstice in community. We will burn the organic art installation “Mother Bison” in a bonfire, gather to share intentions for the coming season, and roast marshmallows. Hot tea provided, bring your own mug. Free.

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Nature At The Confluence
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026

Event Supported By

Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
https://natureattheconfluence.com

Artist Group Info

Rivadivashiva@gmail.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop Street
South Beloit, Wisconsin 61080
https://natureattheconfluence.com