Solstice Bison Burn
Solstice Bison Burn
All are welcome to honor the winter solstice in community. We will burn the organic art installation “Mother Bison” in a bonfire, gather to share intentions for the coming season, and roast marshmallows. Hot tea provided, bring your own mug. Free.
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Nature At The Confluence
04:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 21 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Nature At The Confluence
815-200-6910
info@natureattheconfluence.com
Artist Group Info
Rivadivashiva@gmail.com
Nature At The Confluence
306 Dickop StreetSouth Beloit, Wisconsin 61080