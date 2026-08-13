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Science Saturday: Celebration of Indigenous People

Science Saturday: Celebration of Indigenous People

This Science Saturday invites local Indigenous groups to utilize Severson Dells Nature Center to teach community members about stewardship of nature and Indigenous culture and traditions. Join us at Severson Dells for these family-friendly, open-house style events. Each month will have a different nature theme full of hands-on, minds-on activities for guests of all ages to participate in. Weather permitting, there will also be guided hikes.

NO REGISTRATION REQUIRED FOR THIS FREE EVENT!

For more information, visit WildRootsNatureCenter.org/Science-Saturdays

Wild Roots Nature Center
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 3 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/

Artist Group Info

holly@seversondells.org
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague Rd
Rockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org