Rock River Valley Painters Guild Plein Air Art Show - Lowden Gallery - Sept 2 - Oct 31
Rock River Valley Painters Guild Plein Air Art Show - Lowden Gallery - Sept 2 - Oct 31
Rock River Valley Painters Guild Plein Air Art Show
September 2 – October 31
Lowden Gallery, Coliseum Museum
Sponsored by the RRVPG
Artists participating in the 2026 annual show include Carol Bingham, Pam Bradford, Dick Cholke, Janice Conkrite, Charles Gregory, Anne Hilliard, Tom Linden, Nancie King Mertz, Sharon Saponari, Donna Smith, Terry Werntz, Lucinda Winterfield and Leah Zahn.
Awards will be presented by judge Jean Apgar, on October 9, in conjunction with the Moments in Monochrome Awards & Reception.
The RRVPG is a not-for-profit organization promoting local art and art education (North Central Illinois).
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
Every week through Oct 31, 2026.
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Wednesday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Thursday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Friday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Saturday: 10:00 AM - 05:00 PM
Event Supported By
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
8155955810
info@cmaaa.org
Coliseum Museum of Art, Antiques and Americana
124 N 4th StreetOregon, Illinois 61061
8157216170
info@cmaaa.org