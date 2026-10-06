Remembering Port Chicago and Cyril O. Sheppard

The explosion at Port Chicago in July 1944 killed 320 people and injured around 400 others, most of them young African American sailors who had been assigned dangerous munitions-loading work with little training. When survivors refused to return to the same unsafe conditions, 50 of them, including, Cyril O. Sheppard, were charged with mutiny in what became one of the most consequential civil rights cases of the WWII era. Their resistance helped expose systemic racism in the Navy and contributed to the eventual desegregation of the U.S. military.

Carol Cherry, daughter of Cyril O. Sheppard, presents a tale of great significance to American history that occurred long before the civil rights movement. The history of Port Chicago is not only significant; it’s foundational to understanding the racial inequities Black servicemen faced during WWII and the courage it took for the Port Chicago 50 to stand up against unsafe, discriminatory conditions.

On July 17, 2024—the 80th anniversary of the Port Chicago explosion—the Secretary of the Navy, Carlos Del Toro issued a full exoneration to all 256 men charged with mutiny for refusing an illegal and unsafe order, highlighting how profoundly overdue this acknowledgment truly was.

This program is free and open to teens and adults. No registration is required.

This event is part of the America 250 initiative: celebrating our nation throughout the year.

For additional information, please contact Chelsea at chelsear@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 1700.