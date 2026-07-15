© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

QPR Training meeting

QPR Training meeting

Learning how to be a resource for youth struggling with mental health challenging through our free QPR Training.

Question, Persuade, Refer (QPR): A suicide prevention gatekeeper training that teaches adults how to recognize warning signs, offer hope, and refer youth to life-saving professional care

Workshops are scheduled once enough attendees have submitted for them. The workshops are 8 hours long split in a single session or 2-day sessions of 4 hours each.

For more information, email: Ymhfirstaid@niu.edu

Virtual meeting for QPR Training
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through Jul 31, 2026.

Event Supported By

QPR Institute
qprintstiture.com
Virtual meeting for QPR Training
Ymhfirstaid@niu.edu