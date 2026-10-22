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Pumpkin Smash

Pumpkin Smash

Don't toss those pumpkins, bring them to our pumpkin smash! Bring us your unpainted squash and pumpkins to smash, and will turn all the bits into compost -- and the seeds will grow into another community pumpkin patch. Enjoy community and fun activities for the whole family!

This year, RAD Fuel Co. truck will be there with hot drinks. Everyone who brings a pumpkin gets a 20% off coupon at Rockford Art Deli! We'll also take lawn bags of leaves to compost.

Raindate: Sunday, November 8, from 1 to 4 pm

Thanks to our sponsors Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful, Tamir Bell and City of Rockford, Go Rockford, and Rockford Rage!

Please RSVP on the Nettle Curbside Compost website. https://www.nettlecompost.com/event-calendar/pumpkin-smash-1

Nettle Curbside Compost: Worker Owned Collective
01:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 7 Nov 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Nettle Curbside Compost
(815) 206-8412
hello@nettlecompost.com
www.nettlecompost.com
Nettle Curbside Compost: Worker Owned Collective
730 Lincoln Park Blvd
Rockford, Illinois 61102
nettlecompost@gmail.com
www.nettlecompost.com