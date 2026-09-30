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Pros at the Pick: Cassie Coffey

Pros at the Pick: Cassie Coffey

If you are interested in museum careers or ever wondered what it is like to work in cultural institutions, Pros at the Pick is a space to make connections and gain insight about what really goes on in museums.

This semester, we will be featuring Cassie Coffey, Director of Playful Experiences at DuPage Children's Museum. Cassie Coffey holds a master's degree in anthropology and museum studies from UW-Milwaukee. In her role, she oversees the Playful Experiences department including front desk and floor operations, public programming, volunteer resources, and housekeeping. Together, the Playful Experiences team works to create a welcoming environment where children and families can engage in joyful, play-based learning.

Coffee and bagels will be provided.

Pick Museum of Anthropology
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Pick Museum of Anthropology
815-753-2520
pickmuseum@niu.edu
www.niu.edu/pick-museum
Pick Museum of Anthropology
NIU's Cole Hall
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157614485
rskog@niu.edu
https://www.niu.edu/clas/cseas/index.shtml