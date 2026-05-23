Prairie Cemeteries: A Matter of Life and Death

Join Jack Shouba, botanist educator and nature photographer, for his program about prairie cemeteries!

Nearly two-thirds of Illinois was once covered by prairie. Today, less than 2,200 acres of high-quality prairies exist, including railroad right-of-way, land too steep, sandy, or rocky for plowing, and pioneer cemeteries. This presentation will emphasize the beauty of these small cemeteries and cover how they were discovered, preserved, and the threats they face due to their size. This will all be accomplished with an emphasis on cultural, historical, scientific, and ecological knowledge.

The lecture will be held at the Roger Gustafson Nature Center from 9:00-10:00 AM.

Following the lecture, Jack Shouba and Daniel Pohl of the Illinois Natural History Survey will lead a guided prairie hike at Flora Prairie Nature Preserve from 10:30-12:00 PM.