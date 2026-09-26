Popcorn and a Family Movie: Toy Story 5

Relax and have fun with your family and friends when you join us for Family Movies & Popcorn at the library. Shown on the big screen, just like at the theater, but FREE! Come early to grab a seat or bring pillows to get comfy on the floor.

Today’s Feature: TOY STORY 5 (2026) rated G. 1h 42m

The toys face an existential crisis as modern technology threatens playtime. When Bonnie’s parents gift her a smart tablet named "Lilypad," Bonnie becomes distracted and neglects her toys. Led by Jessie, the gang must team up with a new generation of electronic toys to save Bonnie from isolating herself and remind kids of the joy of traditional play.

This program is intended for families and children, but all ages are welcome. Please arrive early as seating is limited.

For additional information please contact Stormy at stormye@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3310.