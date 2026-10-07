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Poll Watcher's Training with the Elgin Township Democrats

Poll Watcher's Training with the Elgin Township Democrats

Elgin Township has 11 polling places, and we need your help!

Learn how to serve as a volunteer Poll Watcher.

You will be trained and given the essential credentials.

After the training, you can sign up for a polling place location and time on Election Day (11/3).

South Elgin Branch - Gail Borden Public Library
06:30 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 26 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Elgin Township Democrats
info@ElginDems.org
https://www.elgindems.org/get-involved/vote/
South Elgin Branch - Gail Borden Public Library
127 S McLean Blvd
South Elgin, Illinois 60177
(847) 931-2090
info@gailborden.info
https://www.gailborden.info/about-the-library/hours-addresses