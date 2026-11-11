Poet Veronica Riley Visits Books on First
Poet Veronica Riley Visits Books on First
Now in Chicago, Veronica Riley raised 6 children in Dixon, IL, and was so glad to see Books on First both then and now.
If some fellow Chicago poets come participate with her this night, it might be more of a Poetry Slam than a one-woman show (either way, we are excited to host!).
Books on First
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Books on First
8152852665
chin@booksonfirst.com
Books on First
202 W First StDixon, Illinois 61021
8152852665
chin@booksonfirst.com