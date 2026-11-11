© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Poet Veronica Riley Visits Books on First

Poet Veronica Riley Visits Books on First

Now in Chicago, Veronica Riley raised 6 children in Dixon, IL, and was so glad to see Books on First both then and now.

If some fellow Chicago poets come participate with her this night, it might be more of a Poetry Slam than a one-woman show (either way, we are excited to host!).

Books on First
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Fri, 13 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Books on First
8152852665
chin@booksonfirst.com
Books on First
Books on First
202 W First St
Dixon, Illinois 61021
8152852665
chin@booksonfirst.com
booksonfirst.com