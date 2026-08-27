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Paw Paw 3K/5K Fun Run

Paw Paw 3K/5K Fun Run

Hosting a 3K/5K Fun Run event to support Before and After School Program in Paw Paw. We will have some fun stations along the way, such as; hula hoops, bubble machines, mini challenges (example: hop on 1 foot).

Also, the Paw Paw Fest is happening right after our event. It focuses on the PP fruit.
SO come to support our cause and stay for the Festival!

Paw Paw Elementary School
$5-$30
08:00 AM - 10:00 AM on Sat, 26 Sep 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Paw Paw Boys and Girls Club
815 627-2671 ext245
pawpawboysandgirlsclub@gmail.com
Paw Paw Elementary School
511 Chapman
Paw Paw, Illinois 61353
815 757-2355
pawpawboysandgirlsclub@gmail.com
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