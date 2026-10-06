Park District Children’s Play: Watch Me in Wonderland

Watch Me in Wonderland is an all-original musical that follows Alice as she journeys to Wonderland to rescue her sister, Louise, after she is taken there for unknown reasons. Alice encounters recognizable figures inspired by the original tale, such as eccentric tea-party characters, bizarre creatures, and chaotic rulers. But this production adds its own original twists, conflicts, and new foes such as The Creator to create a fresh experience for audiences.

Performed by children, this program is for all ages, but most suited to school-age children. No registration is required.

For additional information, please contact Theresa at theresaw@dkpl.org or at (815) 756-9568 ext. 3350.