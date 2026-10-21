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PAG to Perform 'Harvey'

PAG to Perform 'Harvey'

Mt. Morris Performing Arts Guild presents the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, "Harvey," November 6-8. First performed in 1944, "Harvey" remains a popular comedy with a timeless message of acceptance and seeing the good in others.

Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre
$16 Adults; $14 students
07:00 PM - 09:30 PM, every day through Nov 07, 2026.
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Event Supported By

Performing Arts Guild
815-734-2103
www.performingartsguild.com
Allure of Pinecrest Grove Theatre
500 Evergreen
Mount Morris, Illinois 61054
815-734-2103
info@allurehcs.com
performingartsguild.com