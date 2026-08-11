Opening reception for "Things We Value"
Opening reception for "Things We Value"
Join us to celebrate the opening of the Pick Museum of Anthropology's latest student-curated exhibition, "Things We Value."
What makes something valuable? Why do we value some things more than others? Exploring topics such as currencies, commodities, trade networks, art markets and the cost of dying, this exhibition reflects on how we assign value to the things in our lives — and why that matters.
Light refreshments provided.
Pick Museum of Anthropology
04:00 PM - 06:00 PM on Tue, 15 Sep 2026
Event Supported By
Pick Museum of Anthropology
815-753-2520
pickmuseum@niu.edu
Pick Museum of Anthropology
NIU's Cole HallDeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157614485
rskog@niu.edu