OLPL Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Sunday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Get ready for a spook-tacular day at the Library! OLPL's Halloween Trick-or-Treat is a frightfully fun, all-ages celebration packed with eerie-sistible activities throughout the entire Library. Costumes are highly encouraged. There will be prizes and candy while supplies last, so be sure to bring your trick-or-treat bag and sweet tooth!