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OLPL Halloween Trick-or-Treat

OLPL Halloween Trick-or-Treat

Sunday, Oct. 18; 11 a.m.-2 p.m.
Get ready for a spook-tacular day at the Library! OLPL's Halloween Trick-or-Treat is a frightfully fun, all-ages celebration packed with eerie-sistible activities throughout the entire Library. Costumes are highly encouraged. There will be prizes and candy while supplies last, so be sure to bring your trick-or-treat bag and sweet tooth!

Oak Lawn Public Library
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sun, 18 Oct 2026

Event Supported By

Oak Lawn Public Library
708-422-4990
www.olpl.org
Oak Lawn Public Library
9427 S. Raymond Avenue
Oak Lawn, Illinois 60453
708-422-4990
www.olpl.org