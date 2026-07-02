Objects of Affection Still Life Art Exhibit - Aug 1 - Sept 12

Objects of Affection Still Life Art Exhibit

Awards Reception, August 7, 6:00pm – 8:00pm

Judge Glenn Bodish

Glenn was born and raised in the Allentown area of Pennsylvania. He holds an MFA in painting from the University of Montana, a BFA in painting from Southern Oregon University and an Associate’s degree in Commercial Art from Luzerne County College in Pennsylvania. Currently Glenn resides and operates an art studio in Dixon, Illinois.

During the past 35 years Glenn has worked in the art field as an illustrator, photographer and a community arts organizer as well as maintaining a commitment to the development of his work as a fine artist.

Glenn has also worked in art museums since 1992 and held the position as the Executive Director for the Butte Silver Bow Arts Foundation from 1997 through 2011. Glenn has been teaching art in community arts programs, colleges and universities since 1985. Currently he is an Associate Professor of Art and the Gallery Director at Sauk Valley Community College in Dixon, Illinois

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Music by Al & Jeannie Brown

Jeannie and Al Brown have been making music together for over 30 years.

Covering nearly every musical style through the years, their piano and upright bass duo favors jazz standards.

“Jazz covers a lot of musical territory,” says the pair. “There’s literally something for everyone.” It’s their favorite format, though they are quick to add, “There are so many good songs, so much good music in the world. We won’t pass up a chance to play an old favorite just because it’s not considered a jazz tune. We just put our personal spin on it!” They also hope they are helping to preserve some of the best music ever. “Good music will last without our help,” they say, “but each time a great song is heard it freshens it for both listener and performer. We’re happy to help keep it alive!”

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