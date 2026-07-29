NIU STEAM Cafe "Innovation and Local History: The Glidden Homestead"

Executive Director, Jessi Haish LaRue, will talk about the story of the Glidden Homestead.

After learning why Joseph Glidden had a need for barbed wire and how he created a new, transformative version, guests will tour the historic barn and see the latest updates in its restoration progress.

Don’t miss this chance to dig into DeKalb’s historical roots in agricultural innovation! Feel free to bring lawn chairs or blankets to this outdoor event. The Burrito Ville food truck will be on-site as well!