© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NIU STEAM Cafe "Innovation and Local History: The Glidden Homestead"

NIU STEAM Cafe "Innovation and Local History: The Glidden Homestead"

Executive Director, Jessi Haish LaRue, will talk about the story of the Glidden Homestead.
After learning why Joseph Glidden had a need for barbed wire and how he created a new, transformative version, guests will tour the historic barn and see the latest updates in its restoration progress.
Don’t miss this chance to dig into DeKalb’s historical roots in agricultural innovation! Feel free to bring lawn chairs or blankets to this outdoor event. The Burrito Ville food truck will be on-site as well!

Glidden Homestead
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

NIU STEAM
niusteam@niu.edu
https://www.niu.edu/niusteam/index.shtml

Artist Group Info

clundsberg@niu.edu
Glidden Homestead
921 W Lincoln Highway
DeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157567904`
jessi@gliddenhomestead.org
www.gliddenhomestead.org