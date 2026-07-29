NIU STEAM Cafe "Innovation and Local History: The Glidden Homestead"
NIU STEAM Cafe "Innovation and Local History: The Glidden Homestead"
Executive Director, Jessi Haish LaRue, will talk about the story of the Glidden Homestead.
After learning why Joseph Glidden had a need for barbed wire and how he created a new, transformative version, guests will tour the historic barn and see the latest updates in its restoration progress.
Don’t miss this chance to dig into DeKalb’s historical roots in agricultural innovation! Feel free to bring lawn chairs or blankets to this outdoor event. The Burrito Ville food truck will be on-site as well!
Glidden Homestead
Free
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Wed, 19 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
NIU STEAM
niusteam@niu.edu
Artist Group Info
clundsberg@niu.edu
Glidden Homestead
921 W Lincoln HighwayDeKalb, Illinois 60115
8157567904`
jessi@gliddenhomestead.org