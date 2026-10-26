© 2026 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

NIU Alumni Recital

NIU Alumni Recital

The NIU Alumni Recital features NIU Professor Emeritus William Koehler (piano), and NIU School of Music alumna, University of Oregon violin faculty and Sycamore Music Hall of Fame Legacy Award recipient Kara Eubanks (violin).

Presented by Sycamore Music Hall of Fame Legacy Award recipient Ann Montzka Smelser and Suzuki Strings at the NIU Community School of the Arts.

This recital is free* and open to the public.
*Attendees are encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the NIU Huskie Pantry.

NIU Recital Hall, Music Building
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Suzuki Strings at the NIU Community School of the Arts
815-753-1450
ksherman2@niu.edu
https://www.niu.edu/external-programs/community-school-arts/programs/index.shtml

Artist Group Info

Kara Eubanks
karaeubanks@gmail.com
https://www.karaeubanks.com/
NIU Recital Hall, Music Building