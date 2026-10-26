NIU Alumni Recital
NIU Alumni Recital
The NIU Alumni Recital features NIU Professor Emeritus William Koehler (piano), and NIU School of Music alumna, University of Oregon violin faculty and Sycamore Music Hall of Fame Legacy Award recipient Kara Eubanks (violin).
Presented by Sycamore Music Hall of Fame Legacy Award recipient Ann Montzka Smelser and Suzuki Strings at the NIU Community School of the Arts.
This recital is free* and open to the public.
*Attendees are encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the NIU Huskie Pantry.
NIU Recital Hall, Music Building
03:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 8 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Suzuki Strings at the NIU Community School of the Arts
815-753-1450
ksherman2@niu.edu
Artist Group Info
Kara Eubanks
karaeubanks@gmail.com
NIU Recital Hall, Music Building