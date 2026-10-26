The NIU Alumni Recital features NIU Professor Emeritus William Koehler (piano), and NIU School of Music alumna, University of Oregon violin faculty and Sycamore Music Hall of Fame Legacy Award recipient Kara Eubanks (violin).

Presented by Sycamore Music Hall of Fame Legacy Award recipient Ann Montzka Smelser and Suzuki Strings at the NIU Community School of the Arts.

This recital is free* and open to the public.

*Attendees are encouraged to bring one non-perishable food item to benefit the NIU Huskie Pantry.