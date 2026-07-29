Nature Fun Fest
Nature Fun Fest
Join Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, 4-H, the Lake County Nature Network, and the Round Lake Area Park District at this FREE event for all ages. Activities include pond dipping, nature crafts, live animals, scavenger hunts, plant identification, bird watching, and more!
Round Lake Area Park District
10:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Round Lake Area Park District
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
Round Lake Area Park District
814 W Hart RoadRound Lake , Illinois 60073