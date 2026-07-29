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Nature Fun Fest

Nature Fun Fest

Join Illinois Extension Master Gardeners, Master Naturalists, 4-H, the Lake County Nature Network, and the Round Lake Area Park District at this FREE event for all ages. Activities include pond dipping, nature crafts, live animals, scavenger hunts, plant identification, bird watching, and more!

Round Lake Area Park District
10:45 AM - 01:00 PM on Sat, 29 Aug 2026

Event Supported By

Round Lake Area Park District
https://www.rlapd.org/district-calendar/events/nature-funfest

Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
Round Lake Area Park District
814 W Hart Road
Round Lake , Illinois 60073
https://extension.illinois.edu/events/2026-08-29-nature-funfest