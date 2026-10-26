Native Gardens

Frank and Virginia are anxious to welcome the new neighbors to their historic neighborhood. Pablo, an attorney, and Tania, who trying to finish her Ph.D. before their baby is due next month, are pleased that the senior citizens next door seem so nice.

A chain link fence separates the two yards and Pablo and Tania would like to replace it with a wooden fence. Frank and Virginia are thrilled; that horrible fence put up by the previous neighbor is an eyesore. Then Pablo looks at the records and learns that the fence is not on the property line. The real property line stretches two feet into Frank’s beloved flower garden…

This sharp, witty comedy by Karen Zacarías delightfully depicts neighbors who agree to act like the adults. And yet, somehow, all-out war breaks out!

Performances on Thursdays and Fridays at 7:30 p.m.; Saturdays at 4 and 7:30p.m.; Sundays at 2 p.m.