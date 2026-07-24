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Music on Pearl Presents - Yazmin and Beat Zero

Music on Pearl Presents - Yazmin and Beat Zero

Yazmin is an accomplished musician and multi-faceted artist originally from Northern
Wisconsin. Performing since age 8, she developed a passion for Cuban-influenced
music in her teens, leading her to pursue dedicated study and immersion starting in
2016. Blending Afro-Cuban rhythms and Latin traditions with influences like Joni
Mitchell and Stevie Wonder, she creates a unique, genre-bending sound. Yazmin
performs with her trio Beat Zero, featuring Grammy-nominated Álvaro Benavides and
Andrew Gillespie. Together, they fuse Latin jazz, funk, and folk/rock with Yazmin’s
heartfelt, bilingual songwriting. Their next studio album is set for release this summer.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at
uuchurchofstockton.org or at the door. Seating is limited. The show will be held at the
historic UU Church at 219 N Pearl Street. The venue is handicap accessible. Light
drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, email
musiconpearl@gmail.com.

Music on Pearl
$20/ $10 student
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Music On Pearl
815-947-3812
musiconpearl@gmail.com
uuchurchofstockton.org/music-on-pearl

Artist Group Info

Yazmin
lauradufford@gmail.com
Music on Pearl
219 N. Pearl St.
Stockton, Illinois 61085
815-947-3812
musiconpearl@gmail.com
http://uuchurchofstockton.org/music-on-pearl