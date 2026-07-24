Music on Pearl Presents - Yazmin and Beat Zero
Music on Pearl Presents - Yazmin and Beat Zero
Yazmin is an accomplished musician and multi-faceted artist originally from Northern
Wisconsin. Performing since age 8, she developed a passion for Cuban-influenced
music in her teens, leading her to pursue dedicated study and immersion starting in
2016. Blending Afro-Cuban rhythms and Latin traditions with influences like Joni
Mitchell and Stevie Wonder, she creates a unique, genre-bending sound. Yazmin
performs with her trio Beat Zero, featuring Grammy-nominated Álvaro Benavides and
Andrew Gillespie. Together, they fuse Latin jazz, funk, and folk/rock with Yazmin’s
heartfelt, bilingual songwriting. Their next studio album is set for release this summer.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at
uuchurchofstockton.org or at the door. Seating is limited. The show will be held at the
historic UU Church at 219 N Pearl Street. The venue is handicap accessible. Light
drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, email
musiconpearl@gmail.com.