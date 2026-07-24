Music on Pearl Presents - Yazmin and Beat Zero

Yazmin is an accomplished musician and multi-faceted artist originally from Northern

Wisconsin. Performing since age 8, she developed a passion for Cuban-influenced

music in her teens, leading her to pursue dedicated study and immersion starting in

2016. Blending Afro-Cuban rhythms and Latin traditions with influences like Joni

Mitchell and Stevie Wonder, she creates a unique, genre-bending sound. Yazmin

performs with her trio Beat Zero, featuring Grammy-nominated Álvaro Benavides and

Andrew Gillespie. Together, they fuse Latin jazz, funk, and folk/rock with Yazmin’s

heartfelt, bilingual songwriting. Their next studio album is set for release this summer.

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students and are available online at

uuchurchofstockton.org or at the door. Seating is limited. The show will be held at the

historic UU Church at 219 N Pearl Street. The venue is handicap accessible. Light

drinks and snacks will be available for purchase. For more information, email

musiconpearl@gmail.com.