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Mushroom Foraging Workshop

Mushroom Foraging Workshop

Join Ben King of the Madison Mycological Society and Bill Springer of Iconic Fungi as we talk about common mushrooms you can find in Northern Illinois and then go for a short walk to see what is growing on the Severson Dells Forest Preserve trails. Please note this is an introductory class and not all inclusive to all mushrooms that are edible or not. Never eat anything you aren't 100% sure of! All ages. $3 member/$5 non member.

Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9653

Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
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Event Supported By

Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org/
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague Rd
Rockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915
https://www.wildrootsnaturecenter.org