Mushroom Foraging Workshop
Mushroom Foraging Workshop
Join Ben King of the Madison Mycological Society and Bill Springer of Iconic Fungi as we talk about common mushrooms you can find in Northern Illinois and then go for a short walk to see what is growing on the Severson Dells Forest Preserve trails. Please note this is an introductory class and not all inclusive to all mushrooms that are edible or not. Never eat anything you aren't 100% sure of! All ages. $3 member/$5 non member.
Register at: https://wildrootsnaturecenter.app.neoncrm.com/nx/portal/event-detail?event=9653
Wild Roots Nature Center
$3-$5
02:00 PM - 03:30 PM on Sun, 11 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Wild Roots Nature Center
(815) 335-2915
Wild Roots Nature Center
8786 Montague RdRockford, Illinois 61102
(815) 335-2915