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Misunderstood Creatures

Misunderstood Creatures

Join Lake County Extension Educators and Master Naturalists on October 20, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. As spooky season approaches, we want to talk about a few animals that get a bad rap for being scarier than they truly are. You'll learn your "creepy crawly" neighbors aren't so creepy- just misunderstood! We will have LIVE snake ambassadors as well as other examples of native wildlife.

University of Illinois Extension Lake County
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
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Artist Group Info

noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45
Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu
https://extension.illinois.edu/lm
March 31 Court Ruling Information