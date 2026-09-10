Misunderstood Creatures
Misunderstood Creatures
Join Lake County Extension Educators and Master Naturalists on October 20, from 5 - 6:30 p.m. As spooky season approaches, we want to talk about a few animals that get a bad rap for being scarier than they truly are. You'll learn your "creepy crawly" neighbors aren't so creepy- just misunderstood! We will have LIVE snake ambassadors as well as other examples of native wildlife.
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
05:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 20 Oct 2026
Artist Group Info
noelah@illinois.edu
University of Illinois Extension Lake County
100 South US Highway 45Grayslake, Illinois 60030
847-223-8627
uie-lm@illinois.edu